Portsmouth were unable to come away with a positive result last weekend after Cheltenham Town edged out a 2-1 win thanks to a three-minute brace from Liam Sercombe. Pompey remain top of the League One table on 53 points, but the gap is closing and second place Bolton have two games in-hand over the leaders, with just two points to make up.

Peterborough and Derby, who are four points behind Portsmouth, also have a game in-hand each. The second half of the season is certainly going to provide blockbuster entertainment for all involved in the promotion battle.

It's already been a thrilling season, filled with dominant wins, close shaves and solid comebacks. We've taken a closer look at the final results following each team's deficits so far this term. Using Transfermarkt data, the League One clubs have been ranked based on the outcome of the games where they have fallen behind their opposition.