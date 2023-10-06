John Mousinho has been presented with a few fresh challenges this week.
News of Marlon Pack’s ankle ligament injury will have come as a blow – as will Regan Poole and Alex Robertson’s one-match suspensions for Port Vale’s visit to Fratton Park on Saturday.
It guarantees another reshuffling of the pack for the Pompey head coach, whose side remains top of the League One table with one quarter of the season already completed.
And with several other injury-plagued members of the Blues squad on familiar terms with the medical staff, there’s a need to delve deeper into his ranks for solutions.
Headway is being made, however, following positive news on Kusini Yengi and Connor Ogilvie emerging.
So here’s the injury latest, according to Mousinho, ahead of the Port Vale game – plus his take on the Poole and Robertson suspensions.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Marlon Pack - ankle ligaments
Mousinho: ‘Marlon had a scan on Tuesday after we didn’t necessarily see the improvements that we thought we might see over the weekend. Unfortunately for Marlon, the news isn’t great. We saw him at Fratton Park in a boot on Tuesday night and it’s going to be four to six weeks with Marlon with ankle ligament damage. So a real blow for him because of the form he’s been in and the form he and Joe (Morrell) have been in, in particular. But one thing we know about Marlon is the hard work he puts in in the gym and on the training pitch, so he’ll be back as soon as possible.' Photo: Jason Brown
3. Connor Ogilvie - groin
Mousinho: ‘Connor Ogilvie has been out on the grass doing everything but joining in with training. He might do Friday, and of he does then he’ll be available for selection at the weekend, which will be a real boost.' Photo: Jason Brown
4. Kusini Yengi - ankle
Mousinho: ‘Kusini is back in full training and available for selection at the weekend. It’s great news for everyone. It was a blow when Kusini got injured, considering the start to the season he had. I think he got four goals to his name in one start and a couple of sub appearances. We’re very, very pleased to see Kusini back out there. He’s going to give everybody a lift and will give Fratton Park a lift to see him around on Saturday. It will give us a real boost and he’s come back real fit and strong.' Photo: Jason Brown