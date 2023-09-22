Pompey have had their fare share of injuries so far this season.
Nothing drastic – but enough to give head coach John Mousinho a few selection headaches and a sufficient number to keep the Blues’ new-look medical team busy.
He’s expected to miss the visit of Lincoln to Fratton Park on Saturday as he recovers from a groin strain picked up against the Tykes.
But what about the others who have been visitors to the treatment room – Sean Raggett, Kusini Yengi, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery? What’s the latest on them and when can we expect to see them back?
Here, Mousinho provides an update on their individual recoveries.
From left: Anthony Scully, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie and Kusini Yengi Photo: National World
2. Connor Ogilvie - groin strain
Mousinho: ‘Connor is struggling with his groin. He’s going to be touch and go for the weekend. We left it off today (Thursday) just to see how it would settle down but it’s still a bit sore and we’ll give him a fitness test Friday and see how he shapes up. He’s played such a pivotal part of everything we’ve achieved since I came into the football club. He’s missed just one game towards the back end of last year and didn’t play against Morecambe at home, so apart from that he’s been absolutely flawless in terms of his ability to come in and play games.' ‘So, yeah, Connor is very robust and I’m sure he’ll be back as soon as he can.’ Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - foot injury
Mousinho: 'Raggs should be absolutely fine. Raggs trained Thursday so he’s absolutely fine. That was one that just needed to settle down. He took a knock to the bottom of his foot. He was willing to dose himself up and get out there (against Barnsley) but we knew we wouldn’t be able to rely on him for anything more than 10-15 minutes. At that stage, a player is not really fit if you want him to be involved so I thought it was the right decision, considering he trained today (Thursday) and he’s available for the weekend.’ Photo: Jason Brown
4. Christian Saydee - hamstring
Mousinho: 'We're still monitoring Christian's progress. He was out on the grass again today (Thursday), we're building him from 50, 60, 70, 80 percent making sure we don't unduly risk anything. It's always a bit of a game of cat and mouse. You don't want to be overly cautious and have a player sitting in the stands and not involved when he could be. But on the other side we don't want someone coming in and trying to go full tilt at Fratton and then pulling something. So Christian is touch and go on that one.' Photo: Jason Brown