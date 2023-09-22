2 . Connor Ogilvie - groin strain

Mousinho: ‘Connor is struggling with his groin. He’s going to be touch and go for the weekend. We left it off today (Thursday) just to see how it would settle down but it’s still a bit sore and we’ll give him a fitness test Friday and see how he shapes up. He’s played such a pivotal part of everything we’ve achieved since I came into the football club. He’s missed just one game towards the back end of last year and didn’t play against Morecambe at home, so apart from that he’s been absolutely flawless in terms of his ability to come in and play games.' ‘So, yeah, Connor is very robust and I’m sure he’ll be back as soon as he can.’ Photo: Jason Brown