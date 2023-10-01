News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth injury fear over key figure following Wigan Athletic red card challenge

Pompey are waiting to see the extent of Marlon Pack’s injury after he was forced following Charlie Wyke’s red-card challenge.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
The Blues skipper is a fitness worry for John Mousinho’s side ahead of two home fixtures against Wycombe and Port Vale at Fratton Park.

Pack was taken off in the 2-1 victory at Wigan Athletic, which saw the Blues extend their League One unbeaten run to 21 games.

Wyke caught the key figure with a heavy challenge three minutes after the restart, which prompted his dismissal by referee Will Finnie.

What unfolded incensed the Wigan bench with assistant manager Graham Barrow booked along with Pompey coach Jon Harley - though Latics boss Shaun Maloney said he had no complaints with the decision afterwards.

Pack injured his ankle under the weight of Wyke’s challenge and battled on for 14 minutes, before Mousinho took the decision to take off the Buckland boy.

The 32-year required ice treatment after his withdrawal, with there now a wait to find out if Pack will be fit for Wycombe on Tuesday night.

He said: ‘Marlon rolled his ankle under the weight of the challenge.

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack in action at Wigan before being injured in the challenge which saw Charlie Wyke sent off. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey skipper Marlon Pack in action at Wigan before being injured in the challenge which saw Charlie Wyke sent off. Pic: Jason Brown.
‘He’s obviously tried to carry on. Credit to him because I don’t think he would’ve come off of his own accord.

‘So we had to tell him off a bit and say he needs to let us know when he’s struggling!

‘Now we’ll assess how it is and see how things are on Monday.’

