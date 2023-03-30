Portsmouth injury latest: John Mousinho provides update on key duo ahead of Forest Green Rovers game

The Pompey head coach has revealed the hamstring injury picked up by Paddy Lane against Port Vale last Saturday is not as bad as first feared.

Meanwhile, Mousinho said Marlon Pack is in contention to face Forest Green Rovers at Fratton Park this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s after the former Bristol City and Cardiff midfielder required surgery just five weeks ago on a knee injury that flared up after the defeat to Plymouth on February 11.

The 32-year-old went under the surgeon’s knife on February 24 and has subsequently missed the Blues’ past 10 games.

Yet he’s back sooner than expected, having returned to training last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey anticipate Lane falling into that category as well, after Mousinho said the Northern Ireland international was likely to be out for 2-4 weeks.

Although taking a cautious approach after the Port Vale game, the Blues boss said a 4-6 week period out was possible.

Marlon Pack, left, and Paddy Lane

However, ahead of the Forest Green game, there was a more positive outlook for the January transfer window deadline day arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on both Lane and Pack, Mousinho said: ‘So Paddy’s injury is not as bad as we first feared.

‘We wont be seeing him this weekend but it looks like it’s going to be a 2-4 week hamstring injury.

‘We initially feared it would be 4-6 weeks as sometimes those hamstring injuries push the back end of the six weeks.

‘But it’s not quite as bad as we first thought. We have to wait for these things to settle down clinically over the first week so we can tell – but pretty good news on the whole about Paddy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘Marlon was back training with us this week and should be available for selection at the weekend.’