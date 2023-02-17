Pompey had nine players unavailable for Tuesday night’s League One win against Burton.
Injury and illness prevented Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Di’Shon Bernard, Jay Mingi, Clark Robertson, Ronan Curtis, Matt Macey, Zak Swanson and Jayden Reid from taking part in the 1-0 win against the Brewers.
So as the Blues prepare for a trip to Lincoln on Saturday, is there hope that any of the above will be deemed fit to face the Imps?
1. Collage Maker-16-Feb-2023-07.49-PM.jpg
From left: Matt Macey, Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson
Photo: National World
2. Marlon Pack - knee injury
Mousinho: ‘It’s day-to-day with Marlon at the moment. We are monitoring that knee and just seeing how it improves, hopefully he will be available for the weekend. It’s an old one that sometimes flares up. Despite the sheer volume of games we’ve had and the physicality of those matches, sometimes we can get away with it and there is absolutely not a problem. It’s just that, on occasions, he needs a slight bit of rest, as it did on Tuesday. We are managing that and making sure we protect him.'
Photo: Graham Hunt
3. Tom Lowery - hamstring injury
Mousinho: ‘He’s coming back nicely. We’re hoping that if he has a full week’s training next week, then he’ll be available and back in the fold the following Monday. Playing that next Tuesday night (against Bolton) is maybe a step too far but around then is when we can optimistically look at it - but that’s realistic as well.’
Photo: Simon Davies
4. Ronan Curtis - ankle injury
Mousinho: ‘Ronan is now back in training, which is great. He trained on Monday but we felt it was too soon to have him in the squad on Tuesday night seeing as he only had one session. But we’ll look at him before the weekend.’
Photo: Craig Galloway