2 . Marlon Pack - knee injury

Mousinho: ‘It’s day-to-day with Marlon at the moment. We are monitoring that knee and just seeing how it improves, hopefully he will be available for the weekend. It’s an old one that sometimes flares up. Despite the sheer volume of games we’ve had and the physicality of those matches, sometimes we can get away with it and there is absolutely not a problem. It’s just that, on occasions, he needs a slight bit of rest, as it did on Tuesday. We are managing that and making sure we protect him.'

Photo: Graham Hunt