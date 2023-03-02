Portsmouth injury news ahead of Cambridge game: update on those spotted in treatment room this week, including winger following Bolton 'knock' - gallery
Pompey head to Cambridge United on Saturday hoping to record three straight league wins for just the third time this season.
U’s management duo Mark Bonner and his assistant, Gary Waddock, saw for themselves on Tuesday night the progress the Blues have been making under new head coach John Mousinho.
And there they would have seen a Pompey side come back from a goal down while having several injured first-team players sitting not far away from them in the South Stand.
Like the rest of us, they’ll be intrigued by the latest news coming from Fratton Park regarding injured players.
So as Mousinho prepares to take his side to the Abbey Stadium, here is an update on those who have been receiving treatment of one kind or another this week.