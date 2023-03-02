Pompey head to Cambridge United on Saturday hoping to record three straight league wins for just the third time this season.

U’s management duo Mark Bonner and his assistant, Gary Waddock, saw for themselves on Tuesday night the progress the Blues have been making under new head coach John Mousinho.

Both were in attendance, along with ex-Cambridge boss Shaun Derry, for the 3-1 win against Bolton.

And there they would have seen a Pompey side come back from a goal down while having several injured first-team players sitting not far away from them in the South Stand.

Like the rest of us, they’ll be intrigued by the latest news coming from Fratton Park regarding injured players.

So as Mousinho prepares to take his side to the Abbey Stadium, here is an update on those who have been receiving treatment of one kind or another this week.

Pompey injury update From left: Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis and Marlon Pack

Ronan Curtis - knock Mousinho: 'Ronan picked up a little knock the other night but he should be absolutely fine for Saturday. It was just a knock, nothing muscular.'

Jay Mingi - knee injury Mousinho: 'We saw Tom Lowery make an appearance on the bench the other night and hopefully Jay is a week behind Tom. We should see Jay back in contention on Monday.'

Clark Roberson - groin injury Mousinho: We should see Clark back a week or two after Jay. He's been out on the grass training. He did his first full training session today (Thursday). But with an injury as serious as his, we need to make sure we get him back properly.'