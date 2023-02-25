Portsmouth injury news: boss explains forward's absence against Cheltenham and makes Bolton availability admission
John Mousinho has explained Reeco Hackett’s absence from Pompey’s 4-0 win against Cheltenham.
The forward was not in the Blues’ match-day squad for the home game against the Robbins.
It raised fears that the 25-year-old had picked up an injury, after he had found himself in favour with Mousinho in recent games.
And those concerns were proved correct, with the Pompey head coach admitting Hackett played no part because of a back injury.
He’s now a doubt for Tuesday night’s Fratton Park fixture with Bolton, after joining Clark Robertson, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Zak Swanson and Jay Mingi in the treatment room.
Speaking to BBC Radio Solent at full-time on Saturday, Mousinho said: ‘He (Hackett) picked up a back injury in training yesterday morning.
‘That was a late one, so I think that’s going to be a few days.
‘It’s one of those that has stiffened up and we’re not sure if he’s going to be available for Tuesday.’
Hackett has featured 36 times for Pompey this season, scoring five goals and recording one assist.
He had started the Blues’ past two games before picking up the back complaint.