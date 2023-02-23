News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Portsmouth injury news: Everything John Mousinho said on the 5 players out of Cheltenham's visit to Fratton Park: gallery

Pompey had concerns over nine players heading into last weekend’s trip to Lincoln.

By Mark McMahon
18 hours ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 11:19am

Thankfully, some of those walking wounded returned for the goalless draw with the Imps – including Matt Macey, Ronan Curtis and Di’Shon Bernard.

However, John Mousinho is still set to be without five first-teamers as the Blues return to Fratton Park for their game against Cheltenham on Saturday.

Here’s the latest on that quintet and their battle to regain full fitness.

1. Pompey injuries

From left: Jay Mingi, Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson and Clark Robertson

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Tom Lowery - hamstring injury

Mousinho: 'Tom's now very close to being available for selection. The plan still stands from where we were this time last week - he's trained with us this week and then we'll sit down with the sport and exercise scientists and medical department and see if we're happy for Tom to be fully re-integrated into the squad on Monday.'

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. Jay Mingi - knee injury

Mousinho: 'Jay is in a very similar position to Tom. He's about a week behind, so it will be another full week's training with Jay before we have the same conversation'.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - groin injury

Mousinho: 'Clark is in the same boat as Jay. He's only returning to training or modified training with us tomorrow (Friday) and then we're going to have to be careful with Clark as we were with Tom and Jay because of the severity of the injury. We'll probably see where he is after a couple of weeks and see if he's ready to return to play.'

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
John MousinhoPompeyFratton ParkPortsmouthBluesLincolnRonan Curtis