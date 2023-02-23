Pompey had concerns over nine players heading into last weekend’s trip to Lincoln.
Thankfully, some of those walking wounded returned for the goalless draw with the Imps – including Matt Macey, Ronan Curtis and Di’Shon Bernard.
However, John Mousinho is still set to be without five first-teamers as the Blues return to Fratton Park for their game against Cheltenham on Saturday.
Here’s the latest on that quintet and their battle to regain full fitness.
2. Tom Lowery - hamstring injury
Mousinho: 'Tom's now very close to being available for selection. The plan still stands from where we were this time last week - he's trained with us this week and then we'll sit down with the sport and exercise scientists and medical department and see if we're happy for Tom to be fully re-integrated into the squad on Monday.'
3. Jay Mingi - knee injury
Mousinho: 'Jay is in a very similar position to Tom. He's about a week behind, so it will be another full week's training with Jay before we have the same conversation'.
4. Clark Robertson - groin injury
Mousinho: 'Clark is in the same boat as Jay. He's only returning to training or modified training with us tomorrow (Friday) and then we're going to have to be careful with Clark as we were with Tom and Jay because of the severity of the injury. We'll probably see where he is after a couple of weeks and see if he's ready to return to play.'
