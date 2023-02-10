John Mousinho has provided the latest update on the injury situation at Pompey.
The Blues were without Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi, Clark Robertson and Ronan Curtis for their last game against Barnsley.
But there’s a small chance one or two of those could be back for Saturday’s trip to high-fliers Plymouth.
Here’s the latest on the above, plus an update on Liam Vincent, who has been out injured during his current loan spell at non-league Worthing FC.
2. Joe Rafferty - groin injury
Mousinho: ‘Joe came through the AFC Wimbledon game great. He played 60 minutes, which was the plan. We looked at 60 minutes and thought he could be capable of playing more but we decided to stick to the plan – which was to just get him through those minutes and make sure we protected him, not rushing him back too quickly. He’ll possibly be fit this weekend. But we’ll be largely led by Joe and then the medical department who will probably have to rein Joe back a bit because he’s really keen to get going.’
3. Tom Lowery - hamstring
Mousinho: 'Tom has been training with the first team not full contact. But Tom has been back in and around which is great, and you can see the lift that has given everyone to see a player of his quality and such a popular guy to be out there involved. I think Tom’s still a couple of weeks away and we need to be very careful about reintegrating him into the side.’
4. Zak Swanson - groin injury
Mousinho: 'Zak is good and trained relatively pain free today (Thursday), so we’ll see if everything settles down tomorrow. If it does that’s great and he’ll be in contention for the weekend.'
