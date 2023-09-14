Pompey travel to Derby on Saturday with four players keeping John Mousinho’s medical team busy.
Gavin Whyte (hamstring), Anthony Scully (knee), Tom Lowery (knee) and Kusini Yengi (ankle) have all been in the Blues’ treatment room over various stages recently, receiving the necessary care.
But what’s the latest on the quartet as Pompey return to action following the international break?
Well, we asked the head coach that important question during his press conference ahead of the trip to Pride Park.
Mousinho: Gavin’s okay and he’s one who didn’t take any time off (during the international break) because he’s been in making sure that he’s rehabbing his hamstring injury. I don’t think it’s quite as bad as we first thought it could be when he came off against Peterborough, but Gav is touch and go for the weekend, most likely not going to be involved. But it’s not something that’s going to keep him out for too long. We’re still monitoring it on a daily basis but thankfully for us and Gavin, it’s not too bad of an injury. Photo: Jason Brown
Mousinho: Anthony had an injection in his knee. The specialist took a look at the scan and decided that surgery wasn’t needed. That sounds a bit drastic, but these days you can get in and out quickly with a bit of surgery and just be a couple of weeks, so we were pretty pleased not having to do anything with regards to that. But what we’re waiting to do is for the injection that usually flares up for a couple of days. You have to stay off it (the knee) completely and then everything should settle down. Photo: Jason Brown
Mousinho: Anthony is now working hard in the gym and will step up his progression in terms of where he is with his knee. We’re looking at hopefully two to three weeks rather than anything longer than that. You have to take every step one by one with these things, make sure nothing flares up when you do gym work, progress onto the bike and then the treadmill and ultimately when you go outside onto the grass. It’s difficult to put a definitive timescale on it but it’s pretty good news overall. Photo: Jason Brown