Pompey’s injury list is now down to four after one has checked out since their last League One fixture.
Connor Ogilvie has recovered from a groin problem to declare himself available for Saturday’s visit of Carlisle as the in-form Blues seek to cement their place at the top of League One.
However, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Josh Dockerill and Anthony Scully remain on the treatment table – and John Mousinho delivers the latest update on how they are faring...
1. Portsmouth forward Anthony Scully (10) during the EFL Trophy match between Portsmouth and Fulham at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 22 August 2023.
Anthony Scully has been sidelined since August through injury, yet the treatment room is beginning to clear for Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Tom Lowery - Mensiscus damage to left knee
John Mousinho said: ‘Tom is progressing really well and out on the grass every day with the physiotherapy team at present.
‘We are looking to get him back into some sort of modified training at the back end of next week, if not then after the Reading game (October 28). We’re not too far away with Tom now.
‘Most likely it’s not looking like this month for a return to training, but certainly he’s coming along really nicely and that’s a positive for him.
‘We expect him to be back before the end of the year, which is testament to him in terms of the work he has done in the gym.
‘If we can get Tom back in training or modified training in the first couple of weeks in November, I suspect we might be able to see him before the new year.’ Photo: Jason Brown
3. Anthony Scully - Meniscus damage to left knee
John Mousinho said: ‘Anthony is coming on nicely, everything to plan, everything according to schedule. He is still in the gym at the moment, which is absolutely fine.
‘He’s not out on grass yet so, realistically, we are probably looking at mid to late December for him.
‘He went in for meniscus surgery earlier this month and everything was as expected, so it was no worse, yet surgery is always significant and we have to make sure we build the knee back up.
‘We don’t want to put any extra pressure on him to return quickly and then potentially cause other problems. When you come back from any injury like that, you risk doing other things.’ Photo: Jason Brown
4. Josh Dockerill - ACL damage to right knee
John Mousinho said: ‘We are not in the embryonic stages anymore, but still moving towards him working really in the gym.
‘Josh hasn’t been out on the grass yet, instead he’s focussing on the bike and gym, making sure he builds himself up to full fitness.’ Photo: Jason Brown