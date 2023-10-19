2 . Tom Lowery - Mensiscus damage to left knee

John Mousinho said: ‘Tom is progressing really well and out on the grass every day with the physiotherapy team at present. ‘We are looking to get him back into some sort of modified training at the back end of next week, if not then after the Reading game (October 28). We’re not too far away with Tom now. ‘Most likely it’s not looking like this month for a return to training, but certainly he’s coming along really nicely and that’s a positive for him. ‘We expect him to be back before the end of the year, which is testament to him in terms of the work he has done in the gym. ‘If we can get Tom back in training or modified training in the first couple of weeks in November, I suspect we might be able to see him before the new year.’ Photo: Jason Brown