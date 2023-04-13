4 . Paddy Lane - hamstring injury

Last game: Port Vale (H) - March 25. Mousinho: 'Paddy was back in full training today (Thursday). He's an excellent option to have and if he gets through training today, which he did without a reaction, and trains again tomorrow (Friday) then that's one we'll consider in terms of selection for the Shrewsbury game. When he did his hamstring we were initially thinking 4-6 weeks. It was four weeks when he was back out on the grass on Monday. He's slightly ahead of schedule. It wasn't as bad as we first thought.' Photo: Jason Brown