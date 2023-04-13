John Mousinho has provided an update on some of his walking wounded ahead of Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury.
The Blues were without the injured Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs, Paddy Lane, Zak Swanson, Ronan Curtis, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid for Monday’s visit of Morecambe to Fratton Park.
Yet three of the above could be in contention for the game at Greenhous Meadow, giving Mousinho a welcome boost as he tries desperately to get Pompey as high up the League One table as possible.
Here’s the latest from the head coach, with the suspended Joe Morrell still absent as he sits out a four-match ban.
1. Portsmouth dressing room during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Peterborough United and Portsmouth at London Road, Peterborough, England on 28 January 2023.
John Mousinho has provided the latest on the Pompey injury situation ahead of Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Photo: Jason Brown
2. Connor Ogilvie - dead leg
Last game: MK Dons (A) - April 7.
Mousinho: 'Connor trained today (Thursday), so hopefully he'll be back for selection for the weekend.' Photo: Jason Brown
3. Michael Jacobs - calf injury
Last game: MK Dons (A) - April 7.
Mousinho: 'Michael hasn't managed to train yet but hopefully he'll be able to train tomorrow (Friday). It's not a long-term injury with him so we'll see if that calf has settled down enough for him to be able to train and be available for selection.' Photo: Jason Brown
4. Paddy Lane - hamstring injury
Last game: Port Vale (H) - March 25.
Mousinho: 'Paddy was back in full training today (Thursday). He's an excellent option to have and if he gets through training today, which he did without a reaction, and trains again tomorrow (Friday) then that's one we'll consider in terms of selection for the Shrewsbury game. When he did his hamstring we were initially thinking 4-6 weeks. It was four weeks when he was back out on the grass on Monday. He's slightly ahead of schedule. It wasn't as bad as we first thought.' Photo: Jason Brown