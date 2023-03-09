That’s after Blues head coach John Mousinho confirmed both Jay Mingi and Josh Oluwayemi will be available for selection for the game against the League One leaders.

Midfielder Mingi is yet to make his comeback following a knee injury sustained at the start of January.

The 22-year-old travelled as 19th man with the Pompey squad for last Saturday’s win against Cambridge as Mousinho attempted to re-integrate the former West Ham and Charlton youngster into his first-team set-up.

However, a knock picked up in training on Monday prevented him from being involved in the midweek defeat at Barnsley.

Nevertheless, the highly-rated youngster has since returned to the training pitch and is in contention for this weekend’s visit of the Owls.

Also available will be No2 keeper Oluwayemi, who was unable to take up his usual place on the bench for the trips to the U’s and Tykes because of illness.

That saw Toby Steward handed the role of Matt Macey’s understudy at the Abbey Stadium and Oakwell.

Midfielder Jay Mingi travelled with the Pompey squad to Cambridge last Saturday but was not available for the midweek defeat at Barnsley

Yet, according to Mousinho, the former Spurs youngster will also be available for the game against Wednesday.

When asked about the Blues’ injury situation going into the game, the Pompey head coach told The News: ‘We’re reporting a clean bill of health from Tuesday night. We haven’t picked up any injuries.

‘Jay Mingi picked up a knock on Monday and wasn’t available for Tuesday. He didn’t quite make it but he’s been back training today (Thursday) so should be absolutely fine and available for selection for the weekend.

‘Josh was ill and is also back training. He just picked up an illness over those past two games and Toby came in. It’s good to have that deputy as well as a third choice.’

Mousinho also provided an update on Clark Robertson, who has been out with a groin problem since the end of December.

He added: ‘We’ve also got Clark Robertson coming back into full training, who, from Monday onwards, should be available for full selection.

‘Apart from that, everything is as was last week.’