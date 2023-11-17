Portsmouth injury news: When Blues' 7 walking wounded are expected back with key games against Blackpool, Bolton and Bristol Rovers on horizon: gallery
Saturday’s confirmation that Regan Poole will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury was quickly followed by Paddy Lane’s withdrawal from the Northern Ireland international set-up with a calf complaint.
At a time when the Blues continue to defend their place at the top of the League One summit, such news understandably comes as a blow.
And coupled with an injury list that included Marlon Pack, Tino Anjorin, Connor Ogilvie, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully before Pompey’s last game before the international break against Charlton, head coach John Mousinho will be hoping no new additions are added to that unwanted list ahead of the visit of Blackpool on Saturday, November 25.
He’ll no doubt be nervously keeping an eye on the Blues’ international call-ups of the next few days, while also making sure nothing comes to harm to those who remain at Fratton Park.
So what’s the latest on the injury front from Pompey and when can we expect to see their walking wounded back in action and contributing to the current League One title push?
Here’s what we know…