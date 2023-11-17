News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth injury news: When Blues' 7 walking wounded are expected back with key games against Blackpool, Bolton and Bristol Rovers on horizon: gallery

Pompey have been dealt with some disappointing injury news in recent days.
By Mark McMahon
Published 17th Nov 2023, 13:01 GMT

Saturday’s confirmation that Regan Poole will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury was quickly followed by Paddy Lane’s withdrawal from the Northern Ireland international set-up with a calf complaint.

At a time when the Blues continue to defend their place at the top of the League One summit, such news understandably comes as a blow.

And coupled with an injury list that included Marlon Pack, Tino Anjorin, Connor Ogilvie, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully before Pompey’s last game before the international break against Charlton, head coach John Mousinho will be hoping no new additions are added to that unwanted list ahead of the visit of Blackpool on Saturday, November 25.

He’ll no doubt be nervously keeping an eye on the Blues’ international call-ups of the next few days, while also making sure nothing comes to harm to those who remain at Fratton Park.

So what’s the latest on the injury front from Pompey and when can we expect to see their walking wounded back in action and contributing to the current League One title push?

Here’s what we know…

Pompey are a long way off reporting a clean bill of health

1. Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho

Pompey are a long way off reporting a clean bill of health Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
John Mousinho: ‘Regan has torn his ACL unfortunately, so that’s him for the season. It’s one of those things in football that can happen, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s a nudge in the back from Will Grigg and one of those things. I’m gutted for Regan. We have to make sure we deal with it. If anyone can deal with a long spell out and making sure he’s fit and strong, it’s Regan. These days ACL injuries, they’re not ideal but they aren’t the career threatening injuries they were in the '90s or early 2000s. The surgery is excellent, they’re quick and in and out. I know that having had one myself and coming back in sparkling form obviously! The prognosis for him is good. Of course it’s a blow. We don’t want to lose any player and the fewer injured the better'.

2. Regan Poole - ACL injury

John Mousinho: ‘Regan has torn his ACL unfortunately, so that’s him for the season. It’s one of those things in football that can happen, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s a nudge in the back from Will Grigg and one of those things. I’m gutted for Regan. We have to make sure we deal with it. If anyone can deal with a long spell out and making sure he’s fit and strong, it’s Regan. These days ACL injuries, they’re not ideal but they aren’t the career threatening injuries they were in the '90s or early 2000s. The surgery is excellent, they’re quick and in and out. I know that having had one myself and coming back in sparkling form obviously! The prognosis for him is good. Of course it’s a blow. We don’t want to lose any player and the fewer injured the better'. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Expected return date: September/October 2024.

3. Regan Poole (continued)

Expected return date: September/October 2024. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
What we know: Reported for Northern Ireland international duty with a calf knock picked up in the 2-2 draw with Charlton last week. He was unable to train with the rest of Michael O'Neill's squad and withdrew from the camp on Wednesday.

4. Paddy Lane - calf injury

What we know: Reported for Northern Ireland international duty with a calf knock picked up in the 2-2 draw with Charlton last week. He was unable to train with the rest of Michael O'Neill's squad and withdrew from the camp on Wednesday. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BluesBlackpoolPortsmouthBoltonBristol RoversJohn MousinhoLeague One