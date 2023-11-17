2 . Regan Poole - ACL injury

John Mousinho: ‘Regan has torn his ACL unfortunately, so that’s him for the season. It’s one of those things in football that can happen, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s a nudge in the back from Will Grigg and one of those things. I’m gutted for Regan. We have to make sure we deal with it. If anyone can deal with a long spell out and making sure he’s fit and strong, it’s Regan. These days ACL injuries, they’re not ideal but they aren’t the career threatening injuries they were in the '90s or early 2000s. The surgery is excellent, they’re quick and in and out. I know that having had one myself and coming back in sparkling form obviously! The prognosis for him is good. Of course it’s a blow. We don’t want to lose any player and the fewer injured the better'. Photo: Jason Brown