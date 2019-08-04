Have your say

Alex Bass believes he’s starting to look like a man between the posts.

As things stand, the keeper will play a support-act role to No1 Craig MacGillivray at Pompey this season.

But should he be required during the League One promotion push, Bass has increased his gym work to ensure he doesn’t look of place in goal.

The Blues academy graduate admitted he felt he looked like a boy playing against seniors when he spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Salisbury.

That prompted the 21-year-old to make a conscious effort to start filling out his 6ft 3in frame.

He upped the ante this summer, with his team-mates noticing his physical improvements upon his return to pre-season training.

And Bass insisted he’ll continue his new gym regime.

He said: ‘I had a couple of holidays over the summer.

‘It was nice to get away for a bit and we were disappointed to miss out on promotion at the end of last season.

‘For me, it was all about trying to build myself up and look like a man in the goal.

‘I felt a couple of years ago when I was on loan at Salisbury that I looked a little bit like a boy in a man’s game.

‘I’ve tried to work hard in making myself look bigger and I feel like it’s paying off.

‘It’s something I’ll continue to do throughout the whole season.

‘Everyone said when we came back that I’m looking a bit bigger and more like a man.

‘Hopefully I’ll continue to progress and get some more games under my belt.’