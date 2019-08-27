Have your say

Pompey’s Craig MacGillivray has won his maiden international call-up for Scotland.

The popular goalkeeper has been included in Steve Clarke’s squad for forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia (September 6) and Belgium (September 9).

However, it puts Pompey’s home clash with Southend on Saturday, September 7 in doubt, with Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) and Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) previously called-up.

Still, MacGillivray will compete with Wigan’s David Marshall and Sunderland’s Jon McLaughlin for the number-one jersey in both of Scotland’s qualifiers.

It marks his continued outstanding progress since snapped up from Shrewsbury on a free transfer in June 2018.

The 26-year-old has so far made 61 appearances for the Blues, having swiftly established himself as Kenny Jackett’s first choice.