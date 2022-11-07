Danny Cowley’s men will welcome the strugglers to Fratton Park in the second round in the all-League One affair.

The clash is the reward for defeating Hereford 3-1 on Friday night in the televised clash.

MK Dons earned their place in the hat for the draw by thrashing Taunton Town 6-0 on Saturday.

The National League South side found the going tough against Liam Manning’s side, who grabbed four second-half goals after going 2-0 up in 13 minutes.

It’s been hard going for Manning’s men this term in the league themselves, after finishing in the play-offs last season.

They currently find themselves in the drop zone, although they have picked up four points from their past two league fixtures.

The match will see chief executive Andy Cullen watch his current employers go up against the club he spent 12 years with, before his arrival at Pompey last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup trophy (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

The second round games will take place across the weekend of November 26.

Pompey reached the second round last season before losing to Harrogate at Fratton Park. They progressed to the third round in the 2020-21 season before suffering a 2-1 reverse at Championship Bristol City.

The Blues pocketed £91,000 after beating Hereford last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad