And the 25-year-old’s arrival signals the end of the Blues’ long-standing interest in Di’Shon Bernard.

The former Lincoln man, who had been linked with a summer Championship move, has signed a two-year deal and been handed the number five shirt.

However, he will not feature in tomorrow night’s friendly at the Rocks (7.45pm).

Pompey have made no secret of their desire to add another central defender to their squad to rival Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Conor Shaughnessy.

Bernard had been a long-time target following his time at Fratton Park last season, coupled with subsequent availability following his Manchester United release.

But the Blues have instead recruited Poole after turning down the offer of a new deal at Lincoln to depart this summer as a free agent.

The former Manchester United youngster made 56 appearances for the Imps last season, scoring three times.

Former Lincoln man has become Pompey's 10th signing of the summer. Picture: Portsmouth FC

In his career, he has also featured for Newport County, Northampton and MK Dons, while joined Lincoln for an undisclosed fee in January 2021.

Although having spent a large part of his career at right-back, he has operated in the centre of defence in recent times – the position the Blues see him serving in their team.

Poole had previously been linked with Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

