Joe Morrell is in no mood to make excuses for Pompey's slump. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho’s anxious wait over Joe Morrell continues.

The Blues boss is still waiting to learn the full extent of the Wales international’s knee problem sustained last Tuesday night.

Despite being able to walk off the pitch against Oxford United, Morrell has since been on crutches, with his left knee in a brace.

Pompey’s midfielder subsequently underwent a scan on Friday evening to assess the damage.

However, speaking straight after Pompey’s 4-1 success over Northampton, Mousinho admitted he had still to be told the results.

Joe Morrell injured his knee against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘I haven’t got a full update on that (Morrell).

‘The scan was actually late Friday night in terms of when we could book him in. I don’t think we’ve got the results yet, but if we do it’s something Steve (Hard) will keep away from me on match-days.

‘I’ll go and speak to him and will let everyone know as soon as I know the results.

‘There was swelling on the knee over subsequent days. We were in on Wednesday, he came back in on Friday, it was swollen, we kept him in a brace and on crutches, sometimes that works out and it’s okay.

‘We don’t actually know that. Joe came off and it has swollen up, not the best of signs.’

In his absence, Tom Lowery started alongside Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield as the Blues defeated Northampton to go four points clear.

Paddy Lane (two), Connor Ogilvie and Callum Lang netted for Mousinho’s men in an impressive Fratton Park display.