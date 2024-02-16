Portsmouth fans have been treated to arguably their best season in the last decade as they target a return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

John Mousinho’s side have performed admirably throughout the campaign and are just 13 games away from potentially securing the League One title after many near misses.

As we approach the final furlong of the season football fans can expect many twists and turns at both the top and bottom of the table, but how does Portsmouth’s current form over the last six games compare to their League One rivals and have they been able to gain a further advantage over the likes of Bolton, Peterborough, Barnsley and Derby County. Here’s all you need to know.