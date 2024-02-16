News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Where Portsmouth sit in League One table based on the last six games compared to Derby, Bolton & more - gallery

Portsmouth are aiming to win promotion to the Championship.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 16th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Portsmouth fans have been treated to arguably their best season in the last decade as they target a return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

John Mousinho’s side have performed admirably throughout the campaign and are just 13 games away from potentially securing the League One title after many near misses.

As we approach the final furlong of the season football fans can expect many twists and turns at both the top and bottom of the table, but how does Portsmouth’s current form over the last six games compare to their League One rivals and have they been able to gain a further advantage over the likes of Bolton, Peterborough, Barnsley and Derby County. Here’s all you need to know.

0 points

1. Carlisle United - 24th

0 points

Photo Sales
2 points

2. Port Vale - 23rd

2 points

Photo Sales
2 points

3. Charlton Athletic - 22nd

2 points

Photo Sales
5 points

4. Northampton Town - 21st

5 points

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn MousinhoPeterboroughDerby