Portsmouth treated the Fratton Park faithful to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Reading at the weekend as they continue to make huge strides towards promotion. John Mousinho’s men have been the most consistent team in the division so far and are in pole position to win promotion back to the Championship with just 12 games to spare.

The likes of Derby County, Bolton, Barnsley and Peterborough are all expected to provide firm competition for the automatic promotion spots and fans can still expect to see plenty of twists and turns in the final 12 games. With that in mind we take a look at the League One form table based on the last 10 matches.