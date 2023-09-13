Reading have lost four of their six League One games to date this season

The League One new boys have been docked a further three points after failing to comply with an order designed to protect payments to staff.

The Royals began the season on minus-one point having previously breached EFL financial regulations.

An independent disciplinary commission had ordered the club’s ownership to deposit a sum equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill into a designated account by Tuesday.

The commission had imposed the order after determining last month that the club had failed to pay player wages on time and in full on or around October 31 and November 30 last year, and on April 28 this year.

As a result of those missed payments, the commission initially docked Reading one point, with a further three suspended – a sanction which has now been triggered by the failure to deposit the funds requested.

The Royals now sit 21st in the League One table on two points, having lost four of their six games to date.

A club statement read: ‘Reading Football Club can confirm that a suspended three-point penalty has been activated as a result of owner Mr Dai failing to deposit an amount equating to 125% of the club's monthly wage bill into a designated account by the deadline of Tuesday 12 September 2023, as ordered by the Independent Disciplinary Commission in its decision of 15 August 2023.

‘Last month, the club received a one-point penalty in relation to breaches of Regulation 64.7 of the EFL Regulations (relating to three instances of late payment of player wages), with a further three-point suspended penalty to be applied should the club fail to pay players' wages on time on any further occasion before 30 June 2024, or should the deposit payment fail to be paid.

‘The points deduction will now be applied to our League One total with immediate effect.

‘As communicated to our supporters previously, Mr Dai is currently undertaking an ongoing process of seeking sources of stable external investment for the football club, with the aim of mitigating the risk of cashflow complications arising in future.’

Reading’s next game is against Bolton on Saturday.