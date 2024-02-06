Portsmouth's League One rivals sack manager as former Blackpool man announces retirement
A League One club have relieved their now-former head coach of his duties following a poor run of results.
With 31 games having been played in the League One season, the finishing line isn't too far away. Portsmouth are still sitting at the top of the table, despite teams such as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Peterborough United being in hot pursuit - what is going on in England's third division?
A League One club have recently announced the departure of their head coach after a disappointing run of results, as a former League One star has officially declared that he is retiring from professional football. Let's take a look at who they are and why these decisions have been made.
Port Vale sack Andy Crosby
The writing was on the wall for former Port Vale manager Andy Crosby when his team lost 3-0 against Fleetwood Town at the weekend - just two days after this, they announced his sacking on their official club website.
John Schofield, Crosby's assistant, has also left the club upon the announcement. Crosby was appointed as manager of the Vale back in May of 2023 - since then, the former Leeds United player picked up 14 wins, 11 draws and 19 losses from a total of
Former Blackpool and Carlisle United winger Jamie Devitt retires
Ex-Blackpool wide man Jamie Devitt has called it quits on his professional footballing career at the age of 33. He had struggled with injuries and fitness issues towards the back end of his run, having made just 21 appearances since the summer of 2022 - this factor is likely to have played a major role in his decision to walk away from the beautiful game.
Devitt took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news, where he posted a video that was simply captioned 'thank you'. Over the course of his time as an active player, Devitt played for clubs such as Hull City, Morecambe and most recently, Workington.