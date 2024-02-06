Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 31 games having been played in the League One season, the finishing line isn't too far away. Portsmouth are still sitting at the top of the table, despite teams such as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Peterborough United being in hot pursuit - what is going on in England's third division?

A League One club have recently announced the departure of their head coach after a disappointing run of results, as a former League One star has officially declared that he is retiring from professional football. Let's take a look at who they are and why these decisions have been made.

Port Vale sack Andy Crosby

The writing was on the wall for former Port Vale manager Andy Crosby when his team lost 3-0 against Fleetwood Town at the weekend - just two days after this, they announced his sacking on their official club website.

John Schofield, Crosby's assistant, has also left the club upon the announcement. Crosby was appointed as manager of the Vale back in May of 2023 - since then, the former Leeds United player picked up 14 wins, 11 draws and 19 losses

Former Blackpool and Carlisle United winger Jamie Devitt retires

Ex-Blackpool wide man Jamie Devitt has called it quits on his professional footballing career at the age of 33. He had struggled with injuries and fitness issues towards the back end of his run, having made just 21 appearances since the summer of 2022 - this factor is likely to have played a major role in his decision to walk away from the beautiful game.