Have your say

Pompey have been allocated ball number 46 for the FA Cup third-round draw.

But first the Blues must overcome Altrincham to ensure they’re in the hat for the next stage of the competition.

Kenny Jackett’s men welcome the National League North side at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Certainly it’ll be a major shock if Pompey don’t reach the third round where they’ll have a chance of drawing Premier League opposition.

The draw will take place from 7pm on Monday, December 2 live on BBC Two

It will be conducted by ex-Blues manager Tony Adams and Micah Richards from holders Manchester City’s Ethiad Stadium.

Pompey celebrate Andre Green's late winner against Norwich in the FA Cup third round. Picture: Joe Pepler

There will be 64 teams involed, with ties taking place between Friday, January 3 and Monday, January 6.

Pompey last season reached the fourth round, where they lost in a replay at Championship QPR in February.

Along the way, Kenny Jackett’s side defeated Maidenhead, Rochdale and Norwich.