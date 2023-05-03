That’s the figure slapped on the head of Accrington’s star performer, who has netted 12 goals for the relegated side this season.

The News understands the Blues have enquired about what it would take to capture the 23-year-old when the transfer window reopens next month.

They have been informed of the £200,000 valuation for a player who has another 12 months remaining on his Accrington contract.

The feelers were put out before Stanley’s relegation from League One, a fresh development which could yet affect that price tag.

It also remains to be seen whether the Blues are willing to follow up that initial interest having been made aware of the sums required to capture Leigh.

Nonetheless, Pompey are weighing up reuniting with a player they released at the age of 16, who has subsequently fought his way back into the Football League.

Certainly Leigh has impressed during two seasons with Accrington since joining from the Rocks in July 2021.

Accrington attacker Tommy Leigh has been interesting Pompey. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

He has amassed 78 games and 20 goals during his time at the Crown Ground, although may have already played his last game for John Coleman’s side.

Leigh injured his shoulder in a tackle on Michael Jacobs during last month’s trip to Fratton Park, forcing him off in the 43rd minute of their 1-0 defeat.

He has been ruled out since and isn’t expected to feature in Sunday’s final match of the season at Oxford United.

John Mousinho has previously spoken of his admiration for a player who can operate in the three attacking positions behind a central striker, in particular the number 10 role.

Pompey’s head coach has made no secret of his desire to add a number 10 this summer, with a glaring lack of options in that position.

It remains one of the most obvious weaknesses in a squad which has badly struggled for creativity all season, regardless of Colby Bishop’s remarkable 24-goal haul.

Indeed, an overhaul in the attacking positions is desperately needed, with Joe Pigott, Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale to return to their parent clubs, and Jacobs and Ronan Curtis soon out of contract.

The Pompey future of Reeco Hackett is also in doubt, having not been included in the Blues’ 18-man squad for the last two fixtures, despite being fit and available.

That leaves Paddy Lane, who Mousinho prefers on the right flank, while Bishop represents the sole senior striker on the books.

Undoubtedly there will be plenty of interest this summer in Leigh following his eye-catching League One impact with Accrington, irrespective of their relegation.

Whether a £200,000 price tag will put some clubs off is still to be determined, with the player himself inevitably having a huge say in where he sees own future.

Pompey have shown they are prepared to pay for the right youngster to bolster their squad, demonstrated by the arrivals of Ryley Towler and Lane in January.