Kusini Yengi replaces Colby Bishop in tonight's Pompey side against Burton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have been forced into a system change with no recognised left-backs available for the visit of Burton.

Jack Sparkes’ ankle problem sees him join Connor Ogilvie on the sidelines, albeit strictly short-term.

Instead, John Mousinho has opted to field a back three, with Paddy Lane at left wing-back and Abu Kamara serving as right wing-back.

That leaves Sean Raggett, Conor Shaughnessy and Joe Rafferty as the central defenders in the formation switch, with Ryley Towler overlooked.

Owen Moxon is recalled, replacing the injured Callum Lang, while Kusini Yengi is preferred to leading scorer Colby Bishop up front.

With Sparkes absent, the third change sees Christian Saydee handed his first start since January 13 against Leyton Orient.

Elsewhere, Lee Evans is included among Pompey’s substitutes for his first involvement since arriving on a free transfer.

The recalled Gavin Whyte is also named on the bench, along with Bishop and fit-again Zak Swanson.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Kamara, Lane, Pack, Moxon, Peart-Harris, Saydee, Yengi.