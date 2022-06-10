But Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu has earned the respect of his peers, after being named in the Professional Footballers’ Association League One Team of the Year.

The Republic of Ireland international’s stock flew through the roof after showing some phenomenal form across 52 appearances at Fratton Park.

But it wasn’t enough to see Bazunu named in the EFL League One Team of the Season, as Plymouth Argyle keeper Mike Cooper got the nod between the sticks.

Cooper also picked up the division’s golden gloves for the most clean sheets and was also chosen in the EFL EA Sports FIFA 22 Team of the Season.

The snub for Bazunu was offset by the recognition of his Pompey team mates, as he was named Players’ Player of the Season at the club’s end-of-season dinner.

And it seems those he faced last term across the third tier could see his massive potential, too, as he came out on top between the sticks in the PFA divisional vote.

The shortlists for the selections were compiled by PFA members at the start of the year - and voted for by players in their respective leagues.

And it was Bazunu who was the lone Pompey player to make the cut, with players from nine different clubs included.

One of the two players from champions Wigan Athletic to get the nod was defender Jack Whatmough, who has enjoyed a fine campaign as the Latics won the title.

The Gosport lad silenced the doubters who pointed to his injury history, as he made 46 appearances and helped Leam Richardson’s side keep 16 clean sheets on the way to their success.

That saw the 25-year-old named alongside Michael Ihiekwe in the middle of the divisional defence.

Elsewhere in the team, Scott Twine, who Pompey were watching last summer, was named in midfield with Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan and Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Banna.

Morecambe’s Cole Stockton, Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Wigan’s Will Keane made up the attacking trio.