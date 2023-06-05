News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Portsmouth make major commitment to Women's team with landmark move

The Blues have announced that Pompey Women are to be integrated alongside the men’s team under the ownership of The Tornante Company.
By Mark McMahon
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:08 BST- 2 min read

This is part of a move that will see new investment into the ladies’ team, allowing semi-professional contracts to be offered to players for the first time.

Jane Eisner will become the side’s new chair, while outgoing chair, Eric Coleborn, is to remain as a director.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also serving on the board are Georgia Eisner, Stacey Eisner, Terena Eisner, Eric Eisner, Andy Redman, Clare Martin MBE and Val Cohen.

Semi-professional contracts will be offered to players for the first time under the integration Picture: Dave HainesSemi-professional contracts will be offered to players for the first time under the integration Picture: Dave Haines
Semi-professional contracts will be offered to players for the first time under the integration Picture: Dave Haines
Most Popular

Former directors Helen Chivers and Bill Griffiths have both been appointed as honorary vice-presidents, while Jay Sadler will remain as head coach.

After an encouraging season on the pitch, becoming semi-professional will help Pompey Women to retain their brightest footballing talents, attract new players and progress to the next level.

It also provides a fantastic legacy for women’s and girls’ football in the area, as the club continue to celebrate their 125th anniversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The women’s team will benefit from additional support from executive staff at the club, while the plan is for at least two fixtures during the 2023-24 season to take place at Fratton Park.

‘It’s an honor to take the baton as we look to build on the great work achieved by Eric Coleborn, Jay and his players, and the broader team over the past few years. Michael and I, and our entire family, are thrilled to be involved with Pompey Women,’ said Jane Eisner, Pompey Women chair.

‘We look forward to both encouraging and participating in the growth of girl’s and women’s football.

‘I’m sure the Pompey team will be backed by plenty of passionate fans throughout the 2023/24 season and beyond.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director and outgoing chair Eric Coleborn said: ‘This is fantastic news for everybody who has worked so hard to build our great football club over the years.

‘We can now look forward to a very exciting future, challenging to compete alongside the top women’s sides in the country.’

Head coach Jay Sadler said: ‘The development of the female game has accelerated in such a short timeframe. In order to maintain growth and competitiveness, clubs must continue to strengthen and evolve.

‘This level of commitment from Tornante is monumental in maintaining our reputation as a leading club in the women’s game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Our vision is to compete at the highest level possible and this support will provide a solid foundation to achieve that.’

Related topics:Pompey WomenJay SadlerPortsmouthThe Blues