This is part of a move that will see new investment into the ladies’ team, allowing semi-professional contracts to be offered to players for the first time.

Jane Eisner will become the side’s new chair, while outgoing chair, Eric Coleborn, is to remain as a director.

Also serving on the board are Georgia Eisner, Stacey Eisner, Terena Eisner, Eric Eisner, Andy Redman, Clare Martin MBE and Val Cohen.

Semi-professional contracts will be offered to players for the first time under the integration Picture: Dave Haines

Former directors Helen Chivers and Bill Griffiths have both been appointed as honorary vice-presidents, while Jay Sadler will remain as head coach.

After an encouraging season on the pitch, becoming semi-professional will help Pompey Women to retain their brightest footballing talents, attract new players and progress to the next level.

It also provides a fantastic legacy for women’s and girls’ football in the area, as the club continue to celebrate their 125th anniversary.

The women’s team will benefit from additional support from executive staff at the club, while the plan is for at least two fixtures during the 2023-24 season to take place at Fratton Park.

‘It’s an honor to take the baton as we look to build on the great work achieved by Eric Coleborn, Jay and his players, and the broader team over the past few years. Michael and I, and our entire family, are thrilled to be involved with Pompey Women,’ said Jane Eisner, Pompey Women chair.

‘We look forward to both encouraging and participating in the growth of girl’s and women’s football.

‘I’m sure the Pompey team will be backed by plenty of passionate fans throughout the 2023/24 season and beyond.’

Director and outgoing chair Eric Coleborn said: ‘This is fantastic news for everybody who has worked so hard to build our great football club over the years.

‘We can now look forward to a very exciting future, challenging to compete alongside the top women’s sides in the country.’

Head coach Jay Sadler said: ‘The development of the female game has accelerated in such a short timeframe. In order to maintain growth and competitiveness, clubs must continue to strengthen and evolve.

‘This level of commitment from Tornante is monumental in maintaining our reputation as a leading club in the women’s game.

