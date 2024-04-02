Lee Evans has been handed his full Pompey debut for the visit of Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have handed a full debut to Lee Evans for their top-of-the-table clash with Derby.

The serial promotion winner appeared as a second-half substitute at Wycombe after six months out following knee surgery.

Now John Mousinho believes the time is right to put the Welshman into his starting XI, partnering Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield.

He replaces Owen Moxon, who drops to the bench, as one of two changes to the side which won 3-1 at Wycombe on Good Friday.

The other switch sees Joe Rafferty replacing Zak Swanson at right-back as Pompey’s head coach goes for experience against the second-placed Rams in front of the Sky TV cameras.

Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin returns to a Pompey squad for the first time since the start of November after sustaining a hamstring injury.

He comes in for Myles Peart-Harris, who drops out of the match-day 18 completely having previously been a regular starter.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Evans, Lane, Saydee, Kamara, Bishop.