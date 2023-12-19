John Mousinho has made nine changes to the side which beat Shrewsbury

Anthony Scully has been named on Pompey's bench for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Anthony Scully has been included in a Pompey squad for the first time in four months after recovering from injury.

The winger has been named on the bench for tonight's Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon - however Tom Lowery is not present.

Scully hasn't featured since mid-August after damaging knee ligaments, requiring surgery, but is now back in the Blues frame.

John Mousinho has rotated his Pompey squad for the competition, with nine changes, yet it still represents a strong Blues starting XI.

Only Kusini Yengi and Joe Rafferty keep their places from Saturday’s 3-0 success at Shrewsbury which extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Even then Rafferty has been named as a stand-in central defender alongside Ryley Towler, with Sean Raggett suspended.

Those recalled include Ryan Schofield, Zak Swanson, Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin and Gavin Whyte.

Josh Martin is handed only his third Pompey start following his arrival in November, while Denver Hume makes his second appearance of the campaign.

However, Lowery is not included in the 18-man squad, despite talk of his return to action in the build-up.

Pompey: Schofield, Swanson, Rafferty, Towler, Hume, Stevenson, Devlin, Martin, Saydee, Yengi, Whyte.