Portsmouth man handed first league start in three months as John Mousinho makes Bristol Rovers change
John Mousinho has made one change following the disappointing draw against Fleetwood.
Paddy Lane drops to the bench for the trip to Bristol Rovers, with Gavin Whyte handed a recall.
It marks the former Oxford United winger’s first League One start since mid-September as he strives to discover his best form.
Other than that, Mousinho keeps faith with his men for the Boxing Day visit to the Memorial Stadium as they attempt to stretch their lead at the top of the table.
It’s the same 18-man squad which was on duty against Fleetwood, with Tom Lowery, Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson among the injured players.
Meanwhile, ex-Blues striker John Marquis starts for Rovers, having scored in three successive appearances for Matt Taylor’s side.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Kamara, Bishop, Whyte.
Subs: Schofield, Towler, Scully, Saydee, Yengi, Devlin, Lane.