Gavin Whyte has been recalled to Pompey's side against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho has made one change following the disappointing draw against Fleetwood.

Paddy Lane drops to the bench for the trip to Bristol Rovers, with Gavin Whyte handed a recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks the former Oxford United winger’s first League One start since mid-September as he strives to discover his best form.

Gavin Whyte has been recalled to Pompey's side against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Other than that, Mousinho keeps faith with his men for the Boxing Day visit to the Memorial Stadium as they attempt to stretch their lead at the top of the table.

It’s the same 18-man squad which was on duty against Fleetwood, with Tom Lowery, Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson among the injured players.

Meanwhile, ex-Blues striker John Marquis starts for Rovers, having scored in three successive appearances for Matt Taylor’s side.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Kamara, Bishop, Whyte.