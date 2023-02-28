The midfielder has been named on John Mousinho’s bench for the visit of in-form Bolton to Fratton Park.

It represents his first league outing since coming off with a hamstring problem against Peterborough on September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowery takes his place among the substitutes, coming in for Denver Hume, who drops out of the match-day 18.

Elsewhere, Mousinho sticks with the same starting XI which so impressed hammered Cheltenham 4-0 at the weekend.

Michael Jacobs continues in a number 10 role, while Colby Bishop remains in attack hoping to put behind him soon poor form in front of goal of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Jacobs, Curtis, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Scarlett, Pigott, Thompson, Lane, Bernard, Lowery.