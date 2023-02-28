News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth man makes league return after six months as John Mousinho seeks to maintain form against Bolton

Tom Lowery tonight returns to Pompey League One action after almost six months away.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 6:56pm

The midfielder has been named on John Mousinho’s bench for the visit of in-form Bolton to Fratton Park.

It represents his first league outing since coming off with a hamstring problem against Peterborough on September 3.

Lowery takes his place among the substitutes, coming in for Denver Hume, who drops out of the match-day 18.

Elsewhere, Mousinho sticks with the same starting XI which so impressed hammered Cheltenham 4-0 at the weekend.

Michael Jacobs continues in a number 10 role, while Colby Bishop remains in attack hoping to put behind him soon poor form in front of goal of late.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale, Jacobs, Curtis, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Scarlett, Pigott, Thompson, Lane, Bernard, Lowery.

Tom Lowery returns to Pompey's squad for the first time since September after being named on the bench against Bolton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
