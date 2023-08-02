The 21-year-old had been interesting Walsall and Newport County as Pompey sought a destination to bolster his development.

Instead the central defender opted for a return to Aldershot on a season-long loan, where he became a fan favourite last season.

Mnoga made 17 appearances for the National League side during the second half of the campaign, impressing for the Shots.

It represented a welcome confidence boost after a demoralising League Two spell with Gillingham, where he totalled just 71 minutes of first-team action.

Crucially, he was also sent off 10 minutes into his debut against Swindon, subsequently featuring just four more times for Neil Harris’ side, prompting an early recall.

Nonetheless, a January switch to Aldershot revitalised Mnoga’s season and he went on to shine at the Recreation Ground, twice being named as their Player of the Month as they finished 18th.

The Shots had been pursuing a reunion all summer, with Tommy Widdrington keen on bringing the youngster back.

Haji Mnoga has rejoined Aldershot following his successful spell with the National League club. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Blues boss John Mousinho firstly wanted to see Mnoga in action during pre-season before deciding his plans for the defender.

As a consequence, he attended Pompey’s training camp in Spain and featured in friendlies against Europa FC, the Rocks, Bognor and the Hawks.

However, the additions of Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy to centre-half options, joining Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler, have inevitably restricted Mnoga’s first-team opportunities.

Instead he was offered the chance to head back to League Two on loan, with Walsall and Newport County in the running.

Yet Mnoga preferred the opportunity of more regular first-team football with Aldershot, while is tempted by Widdrington’s ambitious vision for the club.