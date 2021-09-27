The 19-year-old didn’t feature at all for the Blues in the respective games. Instead, remaining as an unused substitute in each.

Meanwhile, the midfielder looks set to retain his place on the bench for tomorrow night’s trip to Burton as the Blues head coach prepares to stick with the same starting line-up which kicked off against the Addicks in London.

Azeez was handed his full Pompey debut against Cambridge United on September 18 – after arriving at Fratton Park just before the transfer window shut.

But the Gunners youth-team product was replaced by Louis Thompson just before the hour mark that day as the Blues struggled to break down the U’s.

Afterwards, Cowley said the youngster would learn from the experience, with his only other taste of senior football coming as an 83rd-minute substitute for Arseal in their Europa League fixture against Dundalk in December 2020.

Ahead of the trip to the Pirelli Stadium, Cowley admitted Azeez remained very much in the learning zone.

However, the Pompey boss insisted there is no doubt the 19-year-old was still destined for the top of the profession and that he’d be ready to make an impact the next time he is called upon.

Miguel Azeez hasn't featured for the Blues since the 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United photograph:PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Cowley said: ‘Sometimes we need to remember that Miguel (Azeez) is a young player who is seeing this level of football for the first time.

‘At the moment, he’s learning about the level and about himself and the best way that he can come in and have an impact on games.

‘I think he has been training really, really well and there’s no doubt he’s going to be a top player.

‘Technically and athletically, you can see that he has great qualities and he’ll just be waiting for the next opportunity and I’m sure when it comes he’ll be ready to take it.’

