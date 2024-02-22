Football is a sport of highs and lows - and it’s certainly fair to say that Portsmouth fans in particular have experienced both in abundance under various managers in the 21st century.

The Fratton Park faithful have been through a rollercoaster ride in the last 24 years which started with the club in the Championship, with Tony Pulis in the dugout and Milan Mandaric as owner.

A promotion with Harry Redknapp followed in 2003, with the club’s first major trophy coming five years later in Redknapp’s second reign in the dugout. European nights at AC Milan followed before a series of financial problems pushed the club all the way down to League Two within just a four year period.

By 2017, the club were back in League One. Now after six seasons and two failed play-off attempts, John Mousinho is hoping to be the man to send Pompey back into the second-tier of English football for the first time in over a decade.