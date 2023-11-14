‘He needs to step on’: Manchester City starlet tasked with raising Portsmouth game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Robertson has been challenged to take his game to the next level as his Pompey form soars.

Pompey boss John Mousinho believes the Manchester City starlet needs to add goals to his arsenal to become the complete package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when that happens the Aussie will be a force to be reckoned with at a higher level than he’s currently operating.

Robertson produced an outstanding man-of-the-match display against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, amid some consistently impressive Blues form.

Mousinho feels the 20-year-old’s quality is obvious, but there still a lot of room for growth.

He said: ‘When Alex was named man of the match I wasn’t surprised, it was thoroughly deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Again if he could add a bit more at the top end of the pitch with goals.

‘He’s got a brilliant strike and he’s got quality. We’re going to keep encouraging him to get into those positions.

‘From where he receives the ball right up to maybe that 18-yard box his output is very, very good.

‘He glides past players and is positive while also being excellent in his defensive work as well. We never have any problems with that, his output and how much he works off the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think he needs to keep working on all the things which have made him good this season.

‘One thing I would say is even when he’s playing deeper he’s getting chances, particularly around the of the box.

‘The only thing he needs to step on is when he does have an opportunity with his right or left foot he puts the ball in the back of the net - or at least hits the target.

‘He was disappointed with a chance right at the end against Cambridge. It wasn’t an easy chance but a player coming on to the ball with his amount of quality wants to do better - he knows that himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When he does put all that together you have a player playing well below his level.’

Pompey fans have been delighted with Robertson’s form 18 appearances to date.

Mousinho feels it’s easy to overlook the player’s relative tender years when watching the quality of his performances.

He added: ‘It’s easy to forget he’s such a young man and just 20 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad