Pompey’s ‘number one’ January target has the potential to thrill the Fratton faithful as much as Alex Robertson.

That’s the massive shout from Blues boss John Mousinho, as he prepares to unleash Myles Peart-Harris at Port Vale.

The new arrival from Brentford is in line for his bow at Vale Park tomorrow, after his arrival from the Premier League outfit. Peart-Harris has big boots to fill, after the season-ending injury to Robertson, who made a huge impact at PO4 this term.

Mousinho feels Pompey now have a different type of player to the Aussie - but one who could potentially make just as much of an impact.

He said: ‘Myles is a very different player to Alex.

‘Alex is a really clever player who can manipulate the ball really well, but Myles has that top-end athleticism to really affect us.

‘By the time Alex was coming to what was the end of his time here, we were thinking he was more suited to playing as a six. I think Myles is more suited to using his physicality and power higher up the pitch.

‘He’s a different profile to Alex, different player - but just as exciting, to be honest.

‘We hope he’s as successful as Alex was here, because he was massively successful in terms of playing time, having an effect on the side and being a real fans’ favourite in such a short space of time. Hopefully he can affect the team in the same sort of way.’

Peart-Harris has the potential to play in a variety of different attacking positions for Pompey, as a striker or even in a deeper-lying role. Mousinho explained how he sees things unfolding for the former Chelsea academy talent over the second half of the season.

He added: ‘I saw him a couple of times last season live. One was at Forest Green against Sheffield Wednesday when they beat them and he played up front with Charlie Savage in a two.

‘Then they came to Fratton Park and we narrowly beat them in a tough game. He played well that day up top, but dropped in and I guess played as what you’d call a false nine but did the job really well.

‘In the two Cup ties against Wolves he played up top too and has that versatility. I don’t see him playing there for us, I don’t envisage that, but I do envisage him in a few different positions and being versatile there.

‘He can effectively play as six, eight or 10 for us - or potentially off the left. We want him higher up the pitch, but he has the athletic capability to play as a six.