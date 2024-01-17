Pompey fans are still smarting from losing the majestic Australian talent - but there's an uplifting belief from John Mousinho over seeing him in royal blue again.

John Mousinho believes a Pompey return for Alex Robertson would be a ‘natural fit’.

The Blues boss is convinced the Manchester City starlet could yet pull on a royal blue shirt once again moving forward.

But Mousinho acknowledged where his side are playing their football next season is likely to have a major impact on another stay at Fratton Park for the exciting young midfielder.

The Fratton faithful are still smarting from the blow of losing Robertson, as his loan stint was cut short after seriously injuring his hamstring in training.

The 20-year-old has now successfully undergone surgery after suffering a grade three tear - or complete rupture - as he overstretched in a session.

Robertson has returned to his parent club to carry out his rehabilitation, with a return this season not realistically on the card.

The Aussie talent has made his feelings known over the impact his stay at PO4 has had on his this season, amid 27 appearances and some outstanding form, however.

Mousinho has now outlined his desire to work with Robertson again moving forward - and feels doing so at Pompey is realistically on the cards.

He said: ‘It wouldn’t be this season, but it’s not secret everyone would love to see Alex back in a Portsmouth shirt at some point.

‘That’s definitely one thing having worked with the young man - I’d definitely love to work with him again.

‘Who knows what next season will hold for him, but I don’t think it’s outside of the realms of possibility that at some point, if Man City want to loan him out, that Portsmouth would be a good destination for him. He’s certainly been a good fit so far.

‘I think there’s a couple of things. It probably depends on how we’re doing on the pitch and what league we’re in.