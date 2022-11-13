News you can trust since 1877
The 2022 World Cup runs from November 2- to December 18. Picture: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Luton and Swansea - all the Championship and League One clubs sending players to World Cup in Qatar: in pictures

Pompey have bid a temporary farewell to Joe Morrell as he jets off to Qatar to represent Wales in the World Cup.

By Mark McMahon
20 hours ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 1:39pm

The midfielder will miss at least three Blues games because of his international commitments, with Danny Cowley’s men having to continue with their schedule as both the Premier League and Championship take a mini mid-season break.

But are Pompey the only team in League One with a representative at the World Cup?

Here, we have a look, while also seeing what other EFL teams have players jetting off the the Middle East.

1. Riley McGree (Australia/Middlesbrough)

International caps: 11. Club appearances this season: 21.

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Harry Souttar (Australia/Stoke)

International caps: 10. Club appearances this season: 1.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Bailey Wright (Australia/Wright)

International caps: 27. Club appearances this season: 11.

Photo: Mohamed Farag

4. Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica/Sunderland)

International caps: 7. Club appearances this season: 9.

Photo: Lewis Storey

