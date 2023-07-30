Paddy Lane was at Fratton Park on crutches on Saturday after damaging ankle ligaments. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Northern Ireland international was forced off through injury against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, just 19 minutes after coming off the bench.

He has now been diagnosed with ligament damage to his right ankle.

Lane was on crutches and in a protective boot while attending Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City, marking the Blues’ final pre-season fixture.

Pompey’s League One season kicks-off on August 5 with the visit of Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park.

Lane will inevitably miss that fixture – with the length of his absence beyond that still to be determined.

Although, at this stage, there is a very real danger the 22-year-old may be out of the opening month of the season.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Paddy wearing the boot is much more precautionary than anything, taking pressure off the ankle.

‘We are not entirely sure of the timescale yet, hopefully it’s not going to be too long.

‘It is ankle ligament damage and his absence depends on the severity of the damage. We are treating it symptomatically, so he’s improving day-by-day and hopefully we get the boot off, get back walking, then running, and then back on the pitch.

‘Whether he’ll be back in the first month of the season, I don’t know, it’s probably too early to tell.

‘If not, hopefully it doesn’t drag too far beyond that.’

Lane has scored once in 15 matches since arriving from Fleetwood in the January transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

He finished the season strongly after losing confidence during a frustrating time with the Cod Army, regaining his Northern Ireland spot as a result.