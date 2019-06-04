Adam May admitted his desire to play regular football was behind his decision to move to Swindon on loan, with the switch expected to be confirmed next week.

The Blues midfielder has agreed to play for the Robins in League Two next season, after finding it hard to break into Kenny Jackett’s first-team plans.

Last term the 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at National League Aldershot.

On his return to Fratton Park in December, he featured only four times for Pompey, with none of those appearances coming in League One.

His spell at Aldershot was his third such loan move away from the Blues, following stints at Gosport Borough and Sutton United.

His former manager at the U’s, Paul Doswell – who is now in charge of the Hawks – was open to a reunion with May as he bids to get the Westleigh Park side out of National League Two.

However, keen to test himself on a regular basis in the Football League, the Blues academy product believed Swindon was a better fit.

May told the Swindon Advertiser: ‘I’ve been at Portsmouth for all of my career so far, and was lucky enough to come through the academy.

‘I’ve had my breaks in and out (of the first team) but I haven’t had that consistent break. I felt it was time to have a loan stint somewhere for a season.

‘Swindon was the club that came in for me, and I’m grateful for that. Hopefully I can show fans what I can do.

‘We’ve had a lot of players at Portsmouth, and some very good players. I’ve learnt a lot there.

‘I’ve played a few league and cup games there, but I want to be playing week in, week out. That’s the only way I’m going to get better.

‘I’ve played at Sutton and Aldershot, and those stints worked out really well for me. Swindon is definitely the right club for me.

‘I’m looking to step up into the league now, and take what I have learnt from those clubs.’

May added the vision of Robins boss Richie Wellens was another reason behind his move to the County Ground.

And the midfielder believes he can play a key role in their bid to win promotion from League Two, after finishing mid-table last term.

‘I’m really happy and can’t wait to get started,’ said May.

‘After speaking to the manager, things can only be positive for this season.

‘Richie has told me the way he would like to play this season, and I feel that would personally suit me. I’m really looking forward to working with him.’