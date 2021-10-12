Thompson’s career to date has been plagued with injuries, which has seriously impacted the number of appearances he’s made in the past.

And since arriving at Fratton Park, the Blues medical staff have devised a specific programme for him to follow with the aim of keeping him fit.

Upon putting pen to paper on the south coast, the 26-year-old was harboring a slight knock which forced him to play catch up with the rest of Danny Cowley’s squad.

As a result, the former Norwich City man has been limited to sub appearances in the league, but is expected to feature in tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Sutton United; with the midfielder explaining how he feels he can now match the Blues’ testing schedule.

Speaking to The News, Thompson said: ‘I believe I’m in a place where I can match the schedule of League One, I know I haven’t been playing very much at the minute so it’s been easier to look after my body.

‘If I was playing Saturday then Tuesday each week the training programme would look even different again and that’s what I mean when I say I’ve got to constantly adapt.

‘The rigours of League One mean that you’re playing twice a week near enough every week, so I’ve just got to do what my body needs me to, to put me in the best possible position to play.

Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson believes he can now match the testing League One schedule picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘When looking at my body in comparison to where I started, I’m almost in a second phase. For me it’s a case of seeing where I am day-to-day, seeing what I need from there and then leaving that to the experts. I’m not a physio, nor a strength and conditioning coach so I leave it up to them in terms of what they think I need.

‘Then I tell them the feedback from what my body is telling me. I’ve really enjoyed that communication and we’ll look to continue doing that as the season continues.