Portsmouth midfielder outlines scenario over Wales call-up which may impact Barnsley clash going ahead

And that could have a significant impact on whether Pompey’s trip to Barnsley on September 9 will get the go ahead.

Morrell is due to start a two-game ban for a lunge on Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu in his side’s 2-0 defeat in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales have their next qualifier against Latvia on September 11 with the midfielder suspended, though Morrell could feature in a friendly with South Korea four days earlier.

Pompey or Barnsley need three call-ups for the clash at Oakwell to be rescheduled, with a number of John Mousinho’s players in with a change of selection.

Paddy Lane, Gavin Whyte and Terry Devlin could all be involved in Northern Ireland’s trips to Slovenia and Kazakhstan, while Alex Robertson’s Australia face a trek to Mexico.

Anthony Scully and Conor Shaughnessy (Republic of Ireland) and Regan Poole (Wales) are other considerations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrell is waiting for clarity from Wales boss Rob Page over what will happen for the man with 36 caps.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell had made himself available for Wales duty - which could impact the trip to Barnsley next month. Pic: Jason Brown.

He said: I’m not really sure, to be honest (what will happen), I’m obviously suspended for the competitive game.

‘I’ve got a two-match suspension which is frustrating. It’s a bit harsh I think because it’s a tackle I got sent off for.

‘So I don’t know, to be honest (what will happen) but I’m available for the friendly against South Korea, which would be great (to play in).

‘If the manager will call me up for that, I’m not sure, but I’ve not heard yet.