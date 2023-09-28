Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disciplinary issues have been one of the talking points surrounding Morrell in recent months, after a season where he picked up three red cards - followed by another against Peterborough this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old faced particular criticism at MK Dons in April for tussling with Danie Harvie in the 1-1 draw, as his side chased a play-off spot.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another setback followed in June on international duty, when a high challenge on Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu saw Morrell sent for an early shower, as his country eventually succumbed to a 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat.

The events hit the 2021 signing from Luton hard, with Morrell having to carry the burden of letting his team-mates down at crucial moments.

He said: ‘It (MK Dons) was, for sure (one of the lowest moments of his career).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When you do something that stupid you’ve only got yourself to blame.

Joe Morrell is sent off for Pompey against MK Dons in April. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘You’ve got no excuses.

‘Obviously people will look in and criticise you, which I can understand and fully take on board.

‘For sure it was one of the lowest, because you know you’ve messed up.

‘There was that and probably Turkey in the summer as well.

‘That was probably an honest tackle, but I obviously end up getting sent off and it’s really cost us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There’s no worse feeling as a footballer or probably elite sportsman than knowing you’ve let your team-mates down.

‘You know how hard you’ve all worked to be on the right side of things.’

In the wake of his MK Dons dismissal, Morrell faced a wave of criticism as Pompey’s play-off bid foundered after some promising form following Mousinho’s arrival.

Likewise, in June he was back under the spotlight for the Wales red card, with pundits and online fans having their say on both incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrell explained that was a scenario he was comfortable with when he maintained his own standards.

He added: ‘People always talk about criticism on social media or in the papers.

‘That for me has never been a problem, because there’s no one who’s harder on myself than me.

‘For me, it’s all outside noise because I’m someone who is never satisfied.

‘I’m someone who wants to be better.

‘Even when I’m playing my best football I’m someone who can try to look for parts of the game where I can improve and get better.