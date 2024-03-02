Portsmouth move another step closer to Championship with Oxford United victory

Christian Saydee his goal for Pompey against Oxford United today. Pic: Jason Brown

Christian Saydee was the second-half hero as Pompey continued their promotion charge against Oxford United.

The sub’s 67th-minute finish gave the Blues a 2-1 win at Fratton Park to keep John Mousinho’s side seven points clear at the top of League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It proved a breathless see-saw clash for long periods with the U’s not looking like a side who’d won one game in nine coming into the encounter.

Callum Lang’s early goal was cancelled out by Cameron Brannagan’s penalty amid a glut of chances.

Oxford had plenty of moments after the restart, but it was Saydee’s finish which was decisive in front of a crowd of 20,303 - the highest at Fratton since 2010.

It took just 88 seconds for Pompey to take the lead, with Joe Rafferty having the presence of mind to take a quick throw and the ball worked to Lang, whose drive was fumbled into the net by Jamie Cumming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Shaughnessy then headed over but Myles Peart-Harris then lost possession leading to Sean Raggett fouling Owen Dale in the box. Cameron Brannagan rolled home the resulting penalty.

Cumming then saved impressively from the lively Colby Bishop, before Harris curled a shot on to the post from 20 yards.

Fin Stevens’ drive was punched away by Norris in the 14th minute of a frantic opening.

The game continued to switch from end to end with Norris getting down to Dale’s low drive from 20 yards towards the end of the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a let off for Pompey five minutes after the restart when Josh Murphy absolutely tanked a low drive from a tight angle in the box, which cannoned back off the post and away to safety.

Lane then looked like he was free in the box, until Elliott Moore put in an excellent last-ditch tackle.

Conor Shaughnessy and Joe Rafferty then put in crucial blocks as Oxford pressed, before sub Saydee put Pompey back in front.

It was an excellent advantage from ref Ben Toner after Ciaron Brown fouled Bishop, but Saydee advanced and slotted the ball past Cumming in front of the Fratton End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford responded with a Murphy howitzer which Norris superbly pushed away, Shaughnessy blocked Dale’s goalbound header and Saydee then cleared Ciaron Brown’s header off the line.