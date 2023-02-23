Rich Hughes and John Mousinho have been hugely impressed by the lead professional development phase coach since stepping up into the first-team last month, initially on a temporary basis.

Such has been the former Bradford and Fulham man’s impact, Pompey are evaluating how best to utilise his talents on a permanent basis.

Hughes insists the door is not yet closed on an Academy return in the summer – or, alternatively, remaining part of Mousinho’s coaching staff moving forward.

And the situation will be reviewed at the season’s end.

Pompey’s sporting director told The News: ‘We have an important run of games between now and the end of the season and want to put firm focus on that, then we can review things as we move forward or in the summer.

‘But we are really happy with the people we’ve got in the building at the moment.

‘Zesh has been great for the football club and the challenge with Zesh is he has held a real benefit to the Academy and held a real benefit for the first-team.

Zesh Rehman's coaching impact since stepping up into Pompey's first-team has impressed the Blues' hierarchy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s about finding that alignment and that right role for him to continue his development, but also continue the good work he has done with working with our younger players and also helping the first-team achieve results and success.

‘We’ve just got to find the right role that allows him to continue his skill set and give him the personal development he needs as well as helping the football club across the top end of the Academy and the first-team.

‘We have been in constant dialogue and what we have to move away from is the thought process about somebody losing him from one department – we are one club and if we’re keeping people in the building that’s always a positive.

‘The more people that can tie and strengthen the links from the Academy to the first-team is only going to be of benefit to us, it’s a key part of what we are trying to put together.

Zesh Rehman arrived as the Academy under-18s' lead professional development phase coach last summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘And Zesh has had a great impact with the Academy and first-team.’

In Rehman’s Academy absence, his assistant Sam Hudson has overseen a third-placed finish in the Youth Alliance League South-West Division for the under-18s.

They now qualify for the Merit League, competing in League One with the six highest finishers in the south-east section – Luton, AFC Wimbledon, Stevenage, Gillingham, Sutton and Cambridge.

In the meantime, Rehman will stay on Mousinho’s staff for the remaining 16 matches of the League One season.

Hughes added: ‘First and foremost, Zesh is a wonderful person and brings an energy to most rooms he’s in, so that's always a huge positive.