Certainly a return of 564 games and 34 goals, largely in the Championship, reflects a talented and consistent performer who has avoided injury and form lapses.

Nonetheless, since February he was exiled from Cardiff’s first-team squad by newly-appointed boss Steve Morison.

For the first time in Pack’s career, he found himself sidelined – and an agonising six outings short of 500 Football League matches.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was overlooked for the final 18 fixtures a campaign which saw the Bluebirds finish in 18th and signal the midfielder’s departure.

Now he has a two-year Fratton Park deal and new lease of life – with appearance landmarks back on the horizon.

Pack told The News: ‘At one point last season I was on the verge of breaking 500 league games and closing in on 600 overall – that’s what annoyed me the most.

‘At Cardiff, we weren’t doing as well as a team but I thought individually I was doing all right.

New Pompey signing Marlon Pack was frustrated how his three years at Cardiff ended. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

‘I think I give quite an honest assessment of myself and my performances, probably I’m actually more harsh than I need to be at times.

‘But we were struggling, the manager changed the team, mixed it around a bit, and was trying to tinker for a winning formula. I was out of the team, the lads went on a good run,and from there he found his side.

‘It hasn’t happened to me before, I’ve had a good run in the sense of being a mainstay in the team, but it is what it is, you’ve got to learn from it.

‘Steve Morison’s a young manager who wanted to bring in young players, phasing all the experienced players out. I was on the bench for a bit, but in the end didn’t make the squad.

‘Previously I hadn’t made a squad once or twice in my whole career, so it was frustrating, really frustrating, so I kind of wanted the season to end.

‘You are training every day without that carrot on a Saturday, without that competitive edge, which most athletes crave.

‘I’m pretty robust, I’ve had one injury in my career, which I did at Cardiff. It was a grade three hamstring, which is a freak one considering how I play, but even then I was back after six weeks.

‘In all fairness, how it finished at Cardiff allowed the heads up for me and my agent to sound out teams quite early on – like Pompey.’

Pack totalled 26 appearances and one goal at Cardiff last season.

That’s well below a career average of 48.64 matches in the previous 11 campaigns serving Cheltenham, Bristol City and his opening two Bluebirds seasons.

He added: ‘I’m looking to play every game this year and next for Pompey, at least 70 matches.

‘The unfortunate thing for players at my age (31) is there’s a stigma. Everyone wants legs and athletic players, while you are also seen as a commodity, so there’s a value.

‘I would imagine a lot of ownerships now or people in charge of running clubs want to buy players they can sell on, that’s just the way football has gone generally.

‘It’s a tough market and needs the right person to bring in experienced players, especially if you are a younger coach.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron