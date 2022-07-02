Marlon Pack misses out on his second Pompey debut at the Hawks this afternoon. Picture: Porsmouth FC

The central midfielder, who was recruited from Cardiff for his second Blues spell, misses out along with Michael Jacobs for the encounter on the Hawk’ artificial surface.

At this stage the reasons are not yet clear, yet they represent high-profile absences.

However, Pompey numbers have been bolstered by five triallists, of which four are scheduled to play in the second half.

Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee starts for Cowley’s men in a strong first-half line-up.

That side also consists of Welsh international Joe Morrell and The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season Sean Raggett.

With 11 half-time changes pencilled in, the second half will see the introduction of ex-Ipswich defender Levi Andoh and Spurs keeper Josh Oluwayemi.

Joining them will be fellow triallists former Middlesbrough striker Rumarn Burrell and ex-Liverpool and Derby right-back Andre Wisdom.

Along with Pack and Jacobs, also missing are Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett, who are continuing rehabilitation from injuries last season.

Pompey (1st half) - Bass, Robertson, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Freeman, Morrell, Saydee, Raggett, Thompson.

Pompey (2nd half) - Oluwayemi, Mnoga, Wisdom, Reid, Andoh, Burrell, Vincent, Mingi, Jewitt-White, Bridgman, Gifford.

