In-demand Callum Lang has revealed why Pompey represents the ‘perfect’ destination for his next footballing challenge.

The attacker has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with a club option after arriving for an undisclosed fee from Wigan.

The 25-year-old revealed there was also strong interest from Rotherham and Derby - yet had set his heart on Fratton Park.

Callum Lang believes Pompey is the 'perfect' destination after leaving Wigan. Picture: BP

It was an emotional decision for Lang, having spent 12 years at the DW Stadium, climbing through the ranks to total 143 appearances and 31 goals.

Now the Liverpudlian is relishing the opportunity to help the Blues return to the Championship.

Lang told The News: ‘I had been at Wigan for such a long time and had so many ups and downs, it has been a bit crazy.

‘But I feel I’m at the point where I would be better suited to this Pompey team. When I heard about them being interested, I thought I’d have a sit down and have a good think about that.

‘I loved my time at Wigan, I cannot thank everyone enough for what they’ve done for me there - but this is a new opportunity which I couldn’t turn down.

‘From speaking to the new manager about how he thinks I fit into this team, I feel my playing style suits Pompey. Not that I didn’t suit Wigan, but this is probably a better fit for me.

‘I’ve been watching the games while I’ve been waiting to get on my way, so I saw a bit of the Port Vale game and it’s a good fit.

‘It’s a massive decision leaving a club where I have been for so long, it had to be a right fit, but, looking at clubs that were interested and the current situation, this was perfect for me.

‘Rotherham and Derby were the names going round, but I sat down and looked at my options and I just think this was definitely the right fit.

‘Sometimes it’s good to freshen up, there’s a new challenge here at the top of the table and heading in the right direction.

‘Rich (Hughes) spoke to me and I worked with him at Wigan for a short time, he has always been a bit of a fan of mine.

‘This was something I couldn’t turn down, the opportunity to fight at this end of the table, it’s so tight, who knows which way it can go - and I’m going to fight as much as possible for this team.’

Lang has featured 23 times in League One for the Latics this season, scoring twice.

Now he’s ready for a Blues bow at Oxford United on Tuesday night (7.45pm), although most likely will have to settle for a place on the bench.

He added: ‘You have to decide the best thing for your career.

‘The training pitch at Christopher Park is my second home, so it’s definitely weird coming here, it will take some time getting used to.